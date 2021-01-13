Lohri celebrated in PU Boy's Hostel No. 4

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Lohri was celebrated at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hall, Boy's Hostel No. 4 of Panjab University with great exuberance and excitement creating the festive spirit and absorbed everyone in a buoyant mood. The residents of the hostel enjoyed the rich cultural folklore of Punjab through the medium of songs by maintaining Standard operating Procedure (SOP) including social distancing and wearing of masks.

On the occasion, Dean Students Welfare, Professor S.K. Tomar emphasised on the traditions behind the harvest festival of Lohri and said the young generation must follow the heritage given to us by the previous generations. Dean Student Welfare (Women) Prof. Sukhbir Kaur in her address said that the origin of the festival can be traced back from the tale of "Dulla Bhatti" who was a famous legendary hero of Punjab and led a rebellion against Mughal emperor Akbar. Due to his acts of bravery, he became a hero for the people of Punjab and almost every Lohri song has words to express gratitude to him.

The residents and staff of Boy's Hostel No. 4 celebrated Lohri with much enthusiasm and zeal as students were seen enjoying around the traditional bonfire welcoming the longer days of warmer temperature.