Landscaping cum Cleanliness Drive At PU Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Chandigarh (The Hawk): To promote the message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan among students and Panjab University campus residents, Department of NSS in collaboration with University School of Open Learning and Dr. Sushial Nayyar 'Working Women Hostel', Panjab University, Chandigarh carried out a landscaping cum cleanliness drive on 22nd January, 2021 at University Meadows. The drive was launched by Dr. Sucha Singh, NSS Programme Officer, along with Dr. Avneet Saini, Working Women Hostel Warden and Sh. Anil Thakur, Divisional Engineer (Horticulture), Panjab University, Chandigarh. In response to this initiative, more than hundred students and staff took part in the activity and collected the plastic waste and disposed off the same in the proper manner. Organising Team along with the staff of Horticulture Division, PU also initiated a process to develop a flower bed on the outer boundary of the University Meadows. A proper covid protocol was followed during the conduct of the activity. NSS Programme Officers namely Dr. Navneet Kaur, Dr. Vivek, Dr. Anuj and wardens, Dr. Rajeev Kumar, Dr. Archana and Dr Simran also made their contribution to the drive. NSS team motivated the participants to protect the environment from the plastic waste and make these kinds of cleanliness activities a routine to keep their surroundings clean and green.