Justice Mr Adarsh Kumar Goel Releases booklet on"GREEN VERDICTS-2020"

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Hon'ble Justice Sh. Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairperson of National Green Tribunal, released the booklet "GREEN VERDICTS-2020: A report highlighting the key judgments by NGT year 2020" which is compiled by Dr. Suman Mor, Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh for bringing awareness and highlighting the importance and impact of NGTs judgments in empowering communities, protecting the environment and promoting better health for all.

In his keynote address, Justice Shri Adarsh Kumar Goel highlighted the role and mandate of NGT to provide environmental justice and protect the public's legal rights. He mentioned that there is a need to ensure sustainability for the protection of the environment and health. He highlighted that NGT is committed toenvironmental protection, conservation of forests and other natural resources, including enforcement of any legal right relating to the environment and giving relief and compensation for damages to persons and property, especially for vulnerable communities. He urged to increase awareness on local environmental issues and asked the educational institutions to take initiatives for their holistic solution. He appreciated authors' efforts in disseminating information through informative booklets, which will help to communicate technical information in simple language to the general public and motivate them for greening their actions.

Prof Davinder Kumar, Secretary to VC, Panjab University, highlighted that the university provides a healthier environment for its research scholars and academicians to work for solution-oriented research focusing on local and issues. Dr. Suman Mor, Chairperson, Department of Environment Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh, emphasized that public participation is the key to resolving environmental challenges. She highlighted how the Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, actively involved in national environment-related programs such as National Clean Air Programme and Swachh Baharat Missions. Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, highlighted the concern of increasing environmental pollution and related health impacts. He mentioned that empowering the community, educating them and creating awareness among them will help in solving these problems for the betterment of environment and public health.

The booklet 'Green Verdicts 2020' is presented with information on various environmental issues and will help to engage individuals to develop a deeper understanding of local and regional environmental issues and have the skills to make informed and responsible decisions to ensure environmental sustainability.