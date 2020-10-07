J C Bose University To Go Completely Paperless

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Vice Chancellor of J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad Prof. Dinesh Kumar today directed the concerned officials to take necessary steps for effective implementation of e-Office software in the University and work towards making the campus completely "paperless".

The Vice Chancellor was addressing the first meeting of the reconstituted Digital Cell of the University. Registrar Dr. S.K. Garg, Director Digital Cell Dr. Neelam Duhan and other members of the Cell were also present in the meeting.

The Vice Chancellor acknowledged the efforts made by Digital Cell in development of the University's own Digital Learning Management System (DLMS), which has proved beneficial for students during Corona Pandemic. Dr. Duhan apprised that DLMS is successfully tested and being used for digital learning purposes on a regular basis. The facility in the system is being enhanced with new features like proctoring using Photo Capturing Technology to extend its usage for conducting online examination, she added. She also apprised that the Cell has a plan to develop virtual laboratories for conducting online practical.

Appreciating the efforts made by Digital Cell, the Vice Chancellor advised to develop DLMS as an innovative product that can be provided to other Universities to meet their online learning requirement. Director, Digital Cell assured the Vice Chancellor to develop DLMS as a successful system to serve the needs of the teaching community.

During the meeting Dr. Duhan also apprised various digital initiatives taken by the University which include development of E-Library Portal, e-learning facility for Students and Staff through IIRS-ISRO, SWAYAM Prabha and SWAYAM local chapter, installation of Digital Notice Boards, Digital Interactive Boards for classrooms. Also, the Digital Cell has a plan to develop a Lecture Capturing System for recording lectures for online learning.

Keeping in view of the commencement of admission process for various engineering programs, J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad has issued advisory for all aspiring students seeking admission in the Colleges or Institutes affiliated to the University.

The University has advised the students and their parents to check the affiliation status including courses and intake and necessary approvals of the College before taking the admission in any of such College. The students and parents may go through the University website where link for list of affiliated Colleges with their current affiliation status has been provided.

Further, responding to various queries related to admission in various engineering programs in the Campus, the University has made it clear that the admission to all undergraduate engineering programs in the University are done through centralized counseling conducted by Haryana State Technical Education Council Society under Haryana Technical Education Department (HSTES) based on the ranks secured in JEE Main 2020. The first online counselling by HSTES will begin from October 9, 2020.