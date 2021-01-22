Interaction session on 'Industry Expectations: A Road Map to Plan Effective Placements'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar on "Industry Expectations: A Roadmap to Plan Effective Placements"for Training & Placement Officers and Student Placement Coordinators of various Panjab University Departments was organised by the Central Placement Cell, Panjab University Chandigarh on 21st January, 2021.More than 90 students across various university departments attended the webinar. The dignitaries invited from the industry were Mr. Satinder Singh, National Head Rural Housing Finance, HDFC Limited and Mr. Akash Deep Sharma, Assistant Manager, HR, Ind- Swift Laboratories.

The session started with an introductory address by Dr. Amandeep Singh Marwaha, Associate Director, CPC. Prof. Meena Sharma, Director Central Placement Cell, welcomed key note speakers and highlighted the need for today's session. She apprised the audience about various activities undertaken by central placement cell like webinars, workshops, placement drives focussed on overall development and welfare of the students of Panjab University.

Mr. Satinder Singh, National Head Rural Housing Finance, HDFC Limited highlighted the current scenario of the service industry in the post covid period and also brought in limelight the necessary points to be remembered by the job aspirants while applying for their jobs. He also brought the attention of the students towards being industry ready in which they aspire to apply. In addition to this, he also stressed on having practical exposure in various fields in order to have a strong Curriculum Vitae.

Mr. Akash Deep Sharma, Assistant Manager, HR, Ind- Swift Laboratories shared his real life job experiences and talked about various strategies to be kept in mind while appearing for job interviews. He specifically mentioned that students should do internships, additional courses that differentiates a candidate from others and gives a competitive edge. The doubts and questions of the students were duly addressed and thoroughly responded.

In the last, Dr.Marwahaand Prof.Sarbjeet Singh, Associate Director, CPC advised the placement coordinators regarding conducting placement activities and provided a gist of the whole webinar to the respective audience. The session ended with vote of thanks by Prof Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Associate Director, CPC.