Haryana To Step Up To Achieve The Goal Of Zero Burning Of Stubble In The State

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Chief Secretary, Mr. Vijai Vardhan has directed the Deputy Commissioners to achieve the goal of zero burning of stubble in the state, management of in-situ and ex-situ management. Besides this, he also directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of crop residue management machinery to small and marginal farmers on a priority basis.

The Chief Secretary said that those Panchayats coming in the Red Zone will be rewarded at the state level for performing well under Crop Residue Management. He said that the Panchayat, which gets the first, second and third position, will be rewarded an amount of Rs. 10 lakh, Rs.5 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh respectively.



Mr. Vijai Vardhan said this while presiding over the meeting with the Deputy Commissioners to prevent the burning of crop residues in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court held here today through video conference. Vice Chancellor of Haryana Agricultural University, Member Secretary, Haryana Pollution Control Board and Managing Director of AFC India also attended the meeting.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to send the report of all these activities to the headquarters within three days.

He said that every Sarpanch should hold a meeting of the Gram Sabha and should pass a resolution not to burn stubble in the Gram Sabha. He also directed to carry out a comprehensive awareness campaign at the district-level, block, and village level, so as to make the people aware about not to burn stubble. He said that activities like organizing seminars and wall painting etc. should be carried out.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Mr. Devender Singh informed that machines have been distributed to Custom Hiring Centres and farmers. Rapid work is being done to achieve the goal of zero burning.

He informed that applications have invited from the Customer Hiring Centers and farmers in the villages falling in the Red and Yellow Zones. He said that adequate availability of equipment to be provided to the small and marginal farmers at 851 custom hiring centers set up at the Panchayati level is being ensured. Besides this, storage of crop residues on the Panchayat land is also being done on priority basis. Apart from this, online system for farmers who are taking equipment through Customer Hiring Centers is being prepared, which will provide information about whether farmers are using the equipment or not.

Principal Secretary Development and Panchayat Department, Mr. Sudhir Rajpal, Director General, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department Mr. Vijay Singh Dahiya and other officers were present in the meeting.(JMT-INF )