Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh organised an Annual Alumni meet for the students of the centre under the aegis of Global Alumni Meet 2021 organised by the office of Dean Alumni Relations Panjab University, Chandigarh. Founder Coordinators were the special guests. Prof. Nandita Singh and Mr. Sudheer Baweja joined the celebrations and spoke about the endeavours of the Centre. Prof. Renu Thakur, Coordinator of ICSVS highlighted the initiatives taken by the centre for societal benefits. She informed that centre is committed to take the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and other great saints to the grass root level so that our young children emulate these and grow into ideal human beings. Cultural program was presented by the faculty and students of the Centre. Display of yogic asanas by the students added different flavour to the program. Former students got nostalgic regarding their stay in the centre. They showed their commitment to take the teachings of Swami Vivekananda to different corners as ambassadors of centre for the benefit of humanity. Mr Mohit proposed the vote of thanks.