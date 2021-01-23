Faculty Training School under UGC Networking Programme concludes at UIPS, PU

Chandigarh(The Hawk): The one-week long Training School under UGC Networking Resource Centre in Pharmaceutical Sciences on the theme "Training Pharmacy Professionals to Accomplish Mission - Make in India: Step Forth to Promote Academic Entrepreneurship" conducted by University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, from January 18 to 23, 2021 successfully concluded today virtually via Cisco WebEx Events.

During the Programme, a group of 31 faculty and research scholars from 12 states of the country was trained. A total of 19 lectures and 5 sessions were conducted by 25 eminent speakers‎ from various academic institutions, industries, CEOS, MDs of start-ups, innovation officers and ambassadors and research organizations with expertise in diverse disciplines of of pharmaceutical sciences, together with the in-house faculty of UIPS.

During the valedictory programme, Dr Manish Diwan, Head, Strategic Planning and Entrepreneurship Development, BIRAC, New Delhi, was the Chief Guest and delivered the valedictory lecture on "Biosciences to Bioeconomy". He emphasized on Nurturing innovations from ideation to commercialization. He gave an insight into the ample number of grants available to the faculty and students with innovative ideas. He also motivated all the participants to take up entrepreneurship.

Earlier, Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS & Programme Coordinator, UGC-NRC, delivered the welcome address. Professor Ranju Bansal, Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, welcomed the august gathering. Professor O. P. Katare, Course Coordinator, briefed about the antecedents of the weeklong course. Feedback from the participants was also invited. Dr Vandita Kakkar, Joint Course Coordinator of the School, presented the Vote of Thanks.

A special Colloquium on "Creating a culture of Innovation-- the people aspect" by Ms Veena Swarup, Former Director HR, Engineers India Ltd, and Chairperson, NOWE@DMA (Network of Women Entrepreneurs) was the main highlight of the week. In her talk, she exquisitely explained the treasure of human resource in any Institute. She quoted "Best way to predict your future is to create it" and emphasized that we should value and appreciate all employees or any human resource involved in the working of academic or industrial set-up. All the participants enjoyed her illustrious talk.

Around 200 faculty, students and selected faculty participants enthusiastically attended the weeklong events.