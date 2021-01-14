Enactus Team Of PU Distributed Face Shields Among The Front Line Workers Of The University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Enactus team of Panjab University collaborated with Enactus IIT-Delhi and organised a fundraising campaign "Together We Care", to distribute face shields to the frontline workers of Panjab University. A total of 1100 face shields were procured by the team from the funds generated through the campaign, informed Prof. Seema Kapoor.

Prof. R.K.Singla, Dean of University Instruction, Panjab University distributed face shields among the Sanitary Workers, Security Staff, Health workers and Hostel Mess Workers of Panjab University in the presence of other dignitaries who graced this occasion including Prof. S.K. Tomar, Dean Student Welfare, Prof. Sukhbir Kaur, Dean Student Welfare (Women), Prof. Ashwani Koul, Chief of University Security, Dr. Rupinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, BJG Institute of Health, Prof. Amrit Toor, Chairperson, SSBUICET and Er. Anil Thakur, Divisional Engineer of Horticulture Division and staff of Dean Student Welfare Office.

Special care was taken to adhere to all COVID-19 Management Guidelines issued by Government of India Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Prof. Singla and other dignitaries present during the event appreciated the humanitarian spirits of the team and applauded them for their exemplary work towards the weaker section of the society.

The Enactus team of Panjab University is one of the leading non-profit student organization seeking to solve global problems through entrepreneurial actions. The team has bagged many laurels at various stages and has continuously thrived to be among the top Enactus teams throughout India by bringing positive changes in our society. Currently, the team is running two projects namely Project Dhra & Project Uday with main objective of curbing the plastic menace, informed Prof. Seema Kapoor, Faculty Advisor of Enactus team. Project Dhra aims to replace plasticware with earthenware, combat plastic pollution and help community of potters to earn a sustainable source of income. Project Uday has two-fold objective- Women Empowerment and reducing both plastic & textile pollution.

She added that serving humanity is an integral part of Enactus Panjab University team. Continuing the tradition of service towards humanity, Enactus Panjab University has once again set an example. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a lot of people, especially the frontline workers have become seriously prone to the deadly coronavirus. Seeing the grave situation, the team took initiative of distribution of face shields.

The event was coordinated by Yash Tripathi, Meesha and Nandini & Harleen Singh, student members of Enactus team. Mr. Akshat Kaushik, President of Enactus team informed that the team further plans to distribute the rest of the Face Shields to the Health Workers of Development Indigenous Resources-India (DIR), an NGO and averred that the team is leaving no stone unturned in this harsh situation.