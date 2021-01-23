DLIS organizes Alumni Meet

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Library and Information Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh organised Alumni Meet in virtual mode. Prof. I. V. Malhan, former Dean Academics, Central University of Himachal Pradesh and alumnus of the department was the chief Guest and Mr. V. K. Grover, former Deputy Librarian was the guest of honour.

The department hounered two eminent alumni, Prof. R. L. Raina, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur and Prof. Jagtar Singh, Former Dean Faculty, Education and Information Science, Punjabi University, Patiala for their contribution. In the second session, the memories and experiences were shared by the members. Mr. Sushil Jain, Alumnus of the first batch (1960) of department also shared his memories and experiences. Prof. Preeti Mahajan, Chairperson of the department moderated the second session and Prof. Rupak Chakravarty presented vote of thanks. Dr. Shiv Kumar, Convener Alumni meet also highlighted the relationship between the department and alumni.