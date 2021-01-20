C''garh: 30 kg IED planted by Naxals recovered in Dantewada

Dantewada: A powerful 30 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals was recovered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, police said.

A team from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unearthed the explosive, which was packed in a big plastic container, on the under-construction Aranpur-Nilawaya Road in Aranpur police station area, an official said.

Security personnel spotted the IED planted beneath the dirt track during a de-mining exercise on the route, averting a major mishap, the official said, adding that the explosive was neutralised by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Naxals often plant explosives on the route to target security forces and thwart road construction works, which had been going on since the last few years in the area, he said.

This is the same route where three policemen and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal ambush in 2018.

—PTI