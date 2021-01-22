Annual Global Alumni Meet in Dept of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Today a web based Global Annual Alumni Meet was organized in the department of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies PU Chandigarh in collaboration with Panjab University Alumni Association on the occasion of its 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration. Program was started with the recitation of Shabad Gayan "Deh Shiva bar mohe ihai shubh karman te kabhun na taron" by students of Gurmat College Patiala.

In her welcome-cum-introductory address Prof. Jaspal Kaur Kaang, Professor & Academic Incharge of the Department gave a brief account of achievements of the department during 50 years as well as of it's alumni. Department was established in the year of 1970 by Government of India on the occasion of 500th Birth centennial of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Two digital projects Documentation of History and Achievements of the department during the last 50 years, and Vichar Prabandh of Guru Tegh Bahadur Bani were launched on this occasion.

In his inaugural address, Dr. V R Sinha, Dean Research of university said that Alumni are real Brand Ambassadors of any institution. Alumni always gives a fine exposure and glimpse of their institution. The worth of any institution is determined by the contributions and positions of it's students.

The Eminent Speaker was Dr. Gurinder Singh Mann, Director, Global Institute of Sikh Studies California (USA). In his address he said that Guru Nanak established a path full of spiritual and practical knowledge. He said that we should be futuristic in our belief, actions and spirit based upon the valuable knowledge that consists in the Shri Guru Granth Sahib.

Dr. Jaspal Singh, Former VC PU Patiala & Member of Minority Commission, GoI and Dr. Jasbir Kaur, Former Dean, PU Patiala & Principal, Gurmat College, Patiala were hounoured for their valuable contributions in their respective fields.

Chief guest was Dr. R K Singla, DUI of PU Chandigarh. The president of the session was Dr. Jaspal Singh, Former VC PU Patiala & Member of Minority Commission, GoI. In his presidential address he said that Guru Granth Sahib is not only a spiritual Granth but also a storehouse of political, social and economic thoughts. He also said that Guru Nanak was a global teacher, educator and mentor and Sikh Studies is a comprehensive approach which works for all-rounded development and growth of the whole society.

Guest of Honour were Dr. Satish Kumar Verma, Professor Emeritus, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh; Dr. S.S Bhatti, Former Dean, Design & Fine Arts Faculty, Panjab University Chandigarh; Dr. Ronki Ram, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Professor, Department of Political Science, Panjab University; Dr. Jasbir Kaur, Former Dean, Punjabi University Patiala & Principal, Gurmat College, Patiala; Dr. Opinderjit Kaur, Director of Centre for Sikh and Punjab studies, University of Wolves, Hampton, UK; Dr. Asma Qadrii, Associate Professor, Department of Punjabi, University of the Punjab, Lahore and Charanjit Singh, Educational Researcher, Centennial College, Toronto, Canada.

People from all over the world participated in the webinar including PU Chandigarh, PU Patiala, PU Lahore, UK, Australia, US, England etc. and made the program successful. All the alumni remembered their old days and shared their memories. Stage was conducted by Dr. Sukhwinder Singh. In the end of Meet, Prof. Gurpreet Kaur of dept of Evening Studies-MDRC, PU gave a vote of thanks to all the participants and dignatries from across the Globe; specially of Dr. Raj Kumar, vice—chancellor of the University for their cooperation and inspiration.