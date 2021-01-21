Alumni Meet By CEDS

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Alumni Meet started by the welcome address given by Dr. Dazy Zarabi, Chairperson, Department of Community Education and Disability Studies. Dr. Dazy Zarabi said the main purpose of Alumni Association is to support a network of former graduates who will in turn help to raise the profile of the Department. Also she stated that the aim is to bring together like minded individuals and also to build brand through word of mouth marketing. Ms. Amrit Kaur and Ms. Richa Sharma, Special Educators having experience in the field of special education as Councillors shared their rich experiences with the participants. More than 50 alumni participants in the meet Dr. Md.Saifur Rahman, Coordinator motivated the participants to put positive posts on social media which can create buzz and increase application rates. He stated the alumni will provide mentoring internship and career opportunities to students.