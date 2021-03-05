Akali Dal MLAs suspended from Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh: Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal were on Friday suspended for the remaining part of the Budget session of the Punjab Assembly for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Marshals then evicted the suspended MLAs from the House.



The House witnessed uproar when Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was replying on the Governor's address and legislators of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rushed to the well of the House and started shouting slogans.

Speaker Rana K P Singh adjourned the House twice and asked Akali Dal members not to disrupt the proceedings.

When the Akalis continued to shout slogans in the well of the House, the Speaker first named all the members of the SAD and suspended them for the remaining part of the session.

He even asked the watch and ward staff of the assembly to remove them from the House.

When the House was adjourned, the Akalis sat on the floor of the House. The watch and ward staff then removed them from the House.PTI