100 Surgical Gowns for PU Health Centre

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Shri.Brij Bhushan Gupta, 1986 batch alumnus of Chemical Engg Dept. for sponsoring 100 surgical gowns for Health Centre, Panjab University. The gowns are being manufactured by Amita Projects, Jaipur under Baya Safe brand.

The gowns were handed over to Dr.Rupinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, Health Centre today morning in the presence of Prof.Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni, Prof.Kanwalpreet, UIPS and other doctors of health centre.

