4 Killed In UP As Car Falls Into Ditch

Bijnor: Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened on Friday night in Nehtaur area. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the car suddenly lost control near a petrol pump in Nehtaur. Four people died in the accident.

The police reached the spot and took out those trapped out of the car. The whereabouts of the fifth occupant is not clear.

Kumar said five people were in the car at the time of the accident and they were going from Bareilly to Roorkee.

It is being said that the car crashed due to overspeeding. The driver lost control at the bend in the road. The deceased were residents of Bareilly district. —IANS