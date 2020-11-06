VP asks new generation to learn from life, virtues of Lord Rama

New Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked the new generation to learn from the life and virtues of Lord Rama and move on the righteous path shown by Him for a successful and fulfilling life.

Launching the book titled "Thavaasmi: Life and Skills through the lens of Ramayana' virtually, Mr Naidu said that Lord Rama's life, words and actions define how 'Satya' (Truth) and 'Dharma' (Righteousness) can become part of everyone's life. 'His relationship with parents, brothers, wife, friends and enemies as well as his gurus shows how an ideal person would respond to various challenges in life and emerge stronger,' he added.

Referring to Lord Rama as Maryada Purushottama, the Vice-President said that he was a great ruler who epitomised good governance and always remains in people's hearts.

He described Ramayana as an immortal epic embedded in India's collective cultural heritage and underlined the fact that the values espoused by Lord Rama have inspired numerous poets and saints to compose Ramayana in different languages.

'There is probably no other epic in the world that has been re-told, re-sung and re-woven in so many fascinating ways,' the Vice-President said.

He said the Valmiki Ramayana was not just 'Adi Kavya' (first epic) but also the 'Anadi Kavya' because it is timeless, eternal and does not lose its relevance in any life context. 'It enchants the scholarly as well as the common, unlettered citizen,' the Vice-President added.

