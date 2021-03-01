Third edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav-2021 concludes with colourful programs

New Delhi (The Hawk): The third and final edition of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav-2021 concluded with colourful cultural programmes. The two day Mahotsav was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India from 27th – 28th February 2021 at Murshidabad, West Bengal.

A large number of people attended the closing ceremony and enjoyed the Mahotsav. All the seven Zonal cultural Centres presented the dance performances and made the evening memorable for the audience.

The colourful programs began with captivating performances by local artists, who first sang Baul Gaan, Jaari Gaan, followed by lathi Khela and performances of folk dances Ghoda Naach and Ranapa dances.



After that famous artists performed Rudrakshya Odissi dance, then audience enjoyed the Ghazals of Aditya Saraswat. As soon as Somlata and Da Essence band came on stage, the youth got excited and everyone enjoyed the performance.



Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, the flagship festival of Culture Ministry has been organized since 2015 with the active participation of Seven Zonal Culture Centres and has been playing a pivotal role to take the vibrant culture of India out to the masses instead of confining to auditoria and galleries. It has been instrumental in showcasing, folk and tribal art, dance, music, cuisines & culture of one state in other states reinforcing the cherished goal of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and at the same time providing an effective platform to the artists and artisans to support their livelihood. Earlier RashtriyaSanskritikMahotsavshave been held till date since November, 2015 in various states and cities such as Delhi, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Tawang, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tehri and Madhya Pradesh.

