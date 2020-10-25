Saraswat Brahmins want ban on burning of Ravan's effigies

Mathura: The Saraswat Brahmin community in Mathura has sought a ban on the practice of burning effigies of Ravan, year after year.

"The Hindu religion does not permit burning of effigies of a person who has already been cremated," Omvir Saraswat, who heads the Lankesh Mandal, said.

"Burning of effigies of Ravan amounts to 'Brahma Hatya' (slaying of Brahmin). Even Lord Ram, after slaying Ravan, had offered prayers for his soul in Lanka. He also asked his younger brother Laxman to take the blessings of Ravan," Saraswat added.

He said that as per Hindu tradition, burning effigies of a dead person amounts to showing disrespect for him which is not even permitted by law. The practice must be stopped because a section of society holds Ravan in high esteem.

–IANS