Renowned Kuchipudi dancer Shobha Naidu passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Renowned Kuchipudi dance exponent Shobha Naidu, passed away at a private hospital in the wee hours here on Wednesday.

Born in 1956 at Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Shobha had received her training in Kuchipudi dance from Vempati Chinna Satyam.

Shobha, who earned degree from Queen Mary's college in Visakhapatnam, mastered the technique of Kuchipudi and began lead roles in dance- dramas while she is very young.

She was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001.

In 1991 she was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and before that she was awarded the title of 'Nritya Choodamani' by the Sri Krishna Gana Sabha of Madras.

The 64-year-old dancer also served as the Principal for the 40-year-old Kuchipudi Art Academy, Hyderabad and trained more than 1,500 students from India and abroad.

Several people from dancing fraternity expressed their condolences over her demise.

—UNI