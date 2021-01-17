PadharoMhare Des, Digital CovidRelief Concert Series to support folk artists dons a new avataar for Episode 3: MakarSankrantiMela

Jaipur (The Hawk): MakarSakrantiMela Episode by PadharoMhare Des, a Digital COVID Relief Concert Series initiated to support Folk Artists from Rajasthan by raising additional funds was a huge hit among the audience.



The Digital concert broadcasted its third episode, MakarSankrantiMela, a celebration of new hope and harvest, on Sunday, January 17,2021 from 7.30 PM onwards on its online platforms. The episode showcased performances by folk artists from various parts of Rajasthan, rivetingly strung together by a dialogue between two contemporary puppet characters, a tour operator and a millennial tourist who has had to settle for a virtual tour instead of a real one due to the pandemic.

The fundraising concert series is an initiative of Rajasthan based singer and folk arts promoter Manesha A Agarwal'sArpan Foundation. The series has already featured more than 125 folk artists from the remotest parts of Rajasthan.

BhajanSamratMr.AnoopJalota along with Manesha A Agarwal presented Surya Mantra which mesmerised the audience.

Many more folk artists featured in the Episode #3 include Bundu Khan's mellifluous melodies, Jeetu's delicate dance moves and nuances while he does some daring acts while presenting Rajasthan's popular folk dance – Bhavai, to Chari dance portraying the real strength of women with vessels of fire on their heads during dancing.

Ms.Manesha A Agarwal, Founder, Arpan Foundation, said, "The overwhelming response to all our episodes of PadharoMhare Des aired so far, has strengthened our resolve to take the initiative forward and help restore hope in the lives of our folk artists who are among those worst affected by the pandemic."

Further Ms.Manesha said, "I was amazed to see how our folk artists bring us joy through their singing, even while their lives have been devoid of any melody through the pandemic. While the audience has shown a lot of love and appreciation for the folk performances, I am hopeful we will also soon receive generous funds as well to help reach out to many more folk artists."

BhajanSamratAnoopJalota, congratulated Ms Manesha A Agarwal for this initiative. He said, "COVID-19 has posed major challenges before folk artists, also posing a threat to the survival of their art forms. This is a great step forward to brighten their lives".

The upcoming episodes will showcase more folk performances and pack in surprises. As part of the series online Quiz on folk music traditions of Rajasthan, "Reconnect with your Roots" is also underway, to raise awareness among young people.