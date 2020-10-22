Most Pujas across world virtual

New Delhi: Even as "debates" are on in country whether Durga Puja should be organised only virtually in the Corona shadow, due to second wave in Europe and curbs in the West, most diaspora Pujas are going online.

According to reports on Thursday, most Pujas across the US, Germany, Switzerland and London will be virtual.

The reports said, while Houston Durgabari Puja, US, the nerve centre of North America Pujas, will be held inside the temple and no outsider will be allowed, the Puja will be a muted affair at Bharat Samity, Germany, with organisers conducting only 'ghot puja.'

At Swisspuja, Switzerland, social distancing will be followed strictly with live streaming on Facebook, the reports said.

It also informed that at LSU, England, members can book slots for their visits and attend in family bubbles (attending with only family members) inside the huge Ealing Townhall auditorium adding that it will also celebrate Satyajit Ray's birth centenary year.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday offered Durga Puja organisers in Bengal some leeway by partially relaxing it's earlier order on the number of committee members who will have access to the Pandals but did not make any changes in the cut-off point for visitors - 10 metres for big Pujas and 5 metres for small Pujas.

Retaining its earlier ruling - all Pandals will be 'no - entry zones' - the Court also did not allow participation of locals in rituals like 'Anjali', 'Sandhi Puja', and 'Sindoor Khela' as sought by the organisers.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil 10 Durga Pujas in Bengal online on Thursday and also address Puja revellers virtually in select Pandals in the state.

—UNI