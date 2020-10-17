Grand Alliance releases its manifesto, promises 10 lakh government jobs to youths

Patna: RJD led Grand Alliance today released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Elections, promising government jobs to 10 lakh youths, same pay for same work for teachers and end of the practice of contractual appointment besides waiving off loans taken by farmers.

Mr Tejasvi Prasad Yadav, Grand Alliance's Chief Minister candidate, released a joint manifesto in presence of senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress-in- charge of Bihar Shakti Singh Gohil, president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) Madan Mohan Jha, CPI(ML) leader Shashi Yadav, CPI(M) leader Arun Sinha and CPI leader Rambabu Kumar.

Mr Yadav said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his election campaign was not interested to talk on issues of providing government jobs, poverty, hunger and migration.

Mr Kumar was Chief Minister of Bihar for almost 15 years but he could not succeed in having the Centre accept the demand of special status for Bihar, he added.

Mr Yadav said that he would sign the document in his first cabinet meeting for providing government jobs to 10 lakh youths if voted to power.

He also promised that students would not be required to pay any fee for competitive examination conducted for government services.

The RJD leader said that he would also end the prevailing practice of appointment on contract basis.

Same pay for same work would be given to teachers and stipend of Jeevika didis would be increased by hundred percent, he added.

Mr Yadav said that minimum wage guaranteed working days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MANREGA) would be increased from 100 to 200 days.

In first assembly session after Grand Alliance coming to power in ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections, bills would be introduced to ensure that farmers of Bihar could get rid of Agriculture Reforms Act recently framed by the Centre, he added.

—UNI