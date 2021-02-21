Folk Art Gets Support Through Online COVID Relief Concert Series—Padharo Mhare Des

Jaipur (The Hawk): Arpan Foundation continues it's journey to support folk artists living in the interiors of Rajasthan through 'Padharo Mhare Des' Digital Covid Relief Concert Series. The 4th Episode of the Series, 'Basant Utsav', was streamed today on social media platforms with some signature performances of the Series woven together. The series is initiated and curated by Singer, Folk Art Promoter, Mrs. Manesha A Agarwal. On the occasion, she said, "an artist is abundantly blessed by Goddess Saraswati - As we celebrate 'Basant', this Episode is a dedication to artists across the world. She added, "it's amazing how these folk artists create music while the melody is completely missing from their own lives. As we welcome 'Spring', we continue to try and bring some hope and sunshine to the lives of our folk artists".

Arpan Foundation has supported more than 125 folk artists and continues to extend humble monetary help to many more. 'Padharo Mhare Des' Digital Covid Relief Concert Series was launched by the Hon'ble CM, Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot and has been featuring dance and music performances of artists from the interiors of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jaipur and other parts of the state.

Guest performer of Episode-4 of the Series, India's iconic singer and composer, Tochi Raina (singer of Kabira) enthralled the audience by singing - 'Jugni' and 'Kabira' in his powerful, earthy voice. This was followed by a sufi rendition 'Chaap Tilak' by Rajasthan's celebrated folk artist, Mame Khan. The Episode showcased heartfelt performances by some of the most loved folk artists featured in the Series - Bundu Khan Langa (Langas), Mahesha Ram and group (Meghwals), Rupa and Poonam Sapera (Kalbeliyas), Dapu Khan and group (Manganiyars) Mehboob Khan Langa among others.

The Series has received support from some of India's leading musicians - Padma Bhushan, Grammy Awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Padma Shri Anup Jalota, percussionist Bickram Ghosh, Padma Shri Anwar Khan, music composer Shantanu Moitra; music composer/director, Ravi Pawar; singers, Richa Sharma, Harshdeep Kaur; musicians Salil Bhatt, Ravinder Upadhayay to name a few.

IIHMR University has been supporting noble initiatives in the past and supports this cause wholeheartedly.