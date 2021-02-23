Amar Chitra Katha comics to be published for young readers

New Delhi: Publishing house HarperCollins India and Amar Chitra Katha have announced a new collaboration to publish "a first-time adaptation of popular ACK comics into a narrative format for young children".

The said collaboration will "bring the beautiful folktales of India from our iconic comic books into an exciting new format for younger readers," said Preeti Vyas, President and CEO of Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd, adding, "Since our comic books are typically read by children in the 8-14 age group, we believe that these early chapter books will help us take these engaging stories to a younger age group, and open up our treasure trove of stories to a new audience."

This series, put together meticulously by the writers at Amar Chitra Katha, brings together some of the greatest folktales in the ACK catalogue. Each book in the series is adapted from the original Amar Chitra Katha comics and aims to bring the reader closer to the thoughts and traditions that make up our country's identity, said a joint statement.

Tina Narang, Publisher, HarperCollins Children's Books, remarked, "Amar Chitra Katha has such a strong history of publishing for children, generations have grown up reading ACK comics. So, we are delighted to present a first-time adaptation of these popular comics into a narrative format for young children. We are launching this new initiative with the Amar Chitra Katha Folktales Collection." —IANS