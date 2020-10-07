A rendezvous with SH Raza

New Delhi: The Arts Trust is hosting a comprehensive exhibition for one of Indias most critically acclaimed modernists, S.H. Raza, that will run till October 9.

Titled 'Raza -- Rendezvous', this exhibition presents a compendium of the artist's masterpieces spanning over six decades of his illustrious career from 1940 to 2000.

Featuring 100 paintings, the exhibition provides an overarching glimpse of Raza's mastery from his early expressionist landscapes to his explorations with geometric forms in the '70s and his eventual progression into works centred around the motif of "Bindu", which he believed served as the centre of the universe charged with energy.

'Raza -- Rendezvous', being hosted on http://theartstrust.com/, consists of several of the artist's most significant works drawn from important collections of patrons of modern Indian art from across the globe.

This only testifies to the immense demand and love for the artist and his creations from his entire career. The exhibition catalogue features a large gamut of works which offer a deep understanding of the artist's approach at different points in his career and enable us to comprehend his development as an artist.

—IANS