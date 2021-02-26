A Campaign To Bind The Nation And Its People

Rewari (The Hawk): Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan was started on 15th January with a dream to construct the temple and confidence that funds cannot be a hindrance in the work of God. The Campaign will continue till 27th February.



This Campaign was popular among the Indians in such a way that it was excellently completed before the time was fixed, for the same. The total amount that is collected till date is Rs. 202840. The huge amount was collected and became possible only because many people were connected to it and their efforts gave a tremendous amount of boost in the energy for this pure mission.

The world's largest Campaign " Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan" was headed by Masit Mandal and it was completed expertly.

There are a total of 9 villages under this Mandal in which their contribution towards this Campaign has been enormous. The name and the contribution of the respective village are given.

They are:-Motla khurd :- 20100, Motla Kalaan:- 38890, Aulant-

31820,Kumrodha-7160,Chauki Number -2-27200,Kahari-14840,Rampuri-27660,

Didoli-11440,Mast-23730.

Although, numerous people contributed to this great mission yet there are specific personalities who have been given special and important responsibility for this Campaign.

Chiterved Yadav is one such man who took immense responsibility and a commitment to make this Abhiyan successful and productive in every aspect. He is a man who knows the value of money and understands that for this mission there is a lot of value to each penny. Chiterved Yadav has been a great backbone to this Campaign. He has been hugely supported by Shuyotaaj Singh, Surendra Ji, Rameshwar Ji, Ratan Ji, Tularam Ji.

Their experiences have been miraculously great. Many people came forward for this mission and contributed as much money as they can according to their capabilities. Every single village of this country is filled with great enthusiasm for the very same purpose. The construction of the Ram Mandir has induced so much joy and happiness in everyone that they are ready to offer any kind of support to it.

The total amount that is Rs. 202840 has been safely deposited to the branch Kawaali of Punjab National Bank. It will then be transferred to the account of "Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Area"

For this entire Campaign, Chiterved Yadav has shown his power of words and the bond that he created with the people of the village.

This Campaign has tied the people of the nation together. This is the world's biggest Campaign "Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan" which is meant for the construction of a Beautiful and Huge Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Everywhere the members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and lakhs of members of the other connected Sangathan who are also connected with the Sangh are working day and night tirelessly to fulfil this mission with all the necessary elements that are needed to make it a successful event. This complete mission was taken under the accountability of Chiterved Yadav from Rewari District, of Haryana, who was the head person in this campaign and was introduced to the Sangh on 1st October 2017. He served the Sangh with such great effort that people started believing in the Sangh and began contributing their efforts. It is rightly said, " Efforts are answered when we are together."!!