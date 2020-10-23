RBI Central Board takes stock of the economy

Mumbai: The Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reviewed the current economic situation, continued global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the bank.

It also discussed the working of sub-committees of the Central Board and the Local Boards and deliberated on the aspects related to financial stability in the present milieu.

The 585th meeting of Central Board met under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, through video conference

Deputy Governors B.P. Kanungo, Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra and M. Rajeshwar Rao and all the Directors of the Central Board attended the meeting.

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj and Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda also attended the meeting.

—IANS