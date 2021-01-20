UST Global rebrands itself as UST, consolidates sub-brands

Bengaluru: Digital transformation solutions provider UST Global on Tuesday annouced the rebranding of its name to UST.

In a statement, the company said that its new global brand identity will consolidate its key sub-brands and subsidiaries under one unified brand, UST.

It said that the rebranding and transformation initiative reflects UST's ongoing commitment to enhance its innovative solutions and offerings to align with the evolving needs of the clients, helping them navigate the current environment and build resilience for the future.

"As a digital transformation company at the forefront of an evolving business landscape, we are delivering breakthrough services to our clients, helping them transform their businesses. This new brand accurately reflects UST at the frontline of innovation, partnership and nimbleness in the face of change," said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.

—IANS