US Investigates Fire Reports In Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles

Detroit: The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle can catch fire.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers nearly 78,000 Bolts made by General Motors from the 2017 through 2020 model years.

The agency says in documents posted on its website Tuesday that it has three reports of fires that began under the rear seat while the cars were parked and unattended. One person suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire damage appeared to be concentrated in the battery compartment area, spreading into the passenger compartment.

GM says it's cooperating with the probe and is conducting its own investigation.

The safety agency will determine how often the fires happen and assess the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.—AP