Unique podcast show on marketing 'Brewing Talks' to brew up engaging conversations with well-known marketers, entrepreneurs

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Brewing up some interesting and engaging conversations with some of the most creative minds from marketing, brands, advertising, and media is the theme of the newly launched Podcast show - Brewing Talks, The perfect marketing concoction. The show is produced and distributed by EP Log Media.

The show is conceptualised and hosted by Madhulika Joshii Paalod, a marketer herself. The show will be available on EPLOG Media website and all major Podcasting apps like Apple, Google podcast, Gaana, Jio Saavn, Spotify, etc and will be available for both India and global listeners.

According to the host of the show Madhulika, "I come from marketing & communication background since almost 2 decades now and as part of my vision for this industry, I feel it is important to impart the right information, idea sharing and conversations around this topic and to enable this I will be conversing with some of the well-known personalities from media, brands, businesses, advertising and marketing. I also thank EP.LOG Media for putting this together and provide an apt platform to distribute this content globally."

Adding to this Rohan Thakar, Founder and Creative Producer, EP.LOG Media said, "As podcast creators, we have successfully created shows on diverse genres and our listeners have enjoyed our content. For a long time, we wanted to develop a show that caters to the listeners who are curious to understand behind-the-scenes of how a brand is built and insights into marketing strategies that can be applied in this new decade and Madhulika with her first-hand experience in marketing and brand building made for the perfect fit to host it."

"Today, billions of minutes are spent on digital audio and this medium is on an immense growth path now," added Rohan.

Brewing Talks Podcast show aims to target business owners, brand marketers, aspiring marketers, students studying marketing and advertising, CMOs and anyone who wants to understand the world of ideas and creativity. The podcast as a medium is gaining popularity worldwide as listeners find it convenient to listen to their favourite topic on their move, at home, work, while travelling etc and it also allows them into the world of storytelling.

The show can be subscribed on EP.LOG Media website www.eplog.media/brewingtalks.

