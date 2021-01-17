Turkey detains 220 suspects over fuel-related tax evasion

Ankara: Turkish police detained 220 suspects across 50 provinces as part of the country's biggest operation against fuel-related tax evasion.

In a statement on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said the security forces carried on searches at 242 points, including 170 fuel stations and 23 fuel distribution companies, one station technical support firm, two automation software firms, and an affiliated branch, reports Xinhua news agency.

Authorities seized computers and mobile phones, among other digital materials and financial documents, amid the searches that were conducted with the participation of tax inspectors and revenue specialists, according to the Ministry.

The suspects deleted at least 608 million litres of fuel from ledgers at gas stations by tampering in the automation control systems, said the statement.

They financially damaged the government, allegedly causing a 15 billion Turkish lira ($2 billion) loss of tax over five years.

The operation was launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

—IANS