Tokyo stocks close lower after hitting 30-year high

Tokyo: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as investors opted to take profits following the benchmark Nikkei stock index's fresh 30-year closing high the previous day, although losses were capped by the country's first vaccine rollout.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 175.56 points, or 0.58 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 30,292.19, Xinhua reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 3.59 points, or 0.18 percent, to finish at 1,961.49.

Rubber product, precision instrument and real estate-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.

