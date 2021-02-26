Three Family Members of Iqbal Mirchi Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders: Officials

Mumbai: Aspecial PMLA court here Friday declared three family members of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi as fugitive economic offenders under the provisions of a law by the same name, official sources said. Those charged include Mirchi's wife Hajra Memon and sons Junaid Memon and Asif Memon.

"The court has also directed the Enforcement Directorate to seize their properties in India and abroad after following due process of law," an official said. The Enforcement Directorate had moved the special court last December to get declared these three as violators of the fugitive economic offenders Act of 2018.

The ED has then also sought, in the same application made on December 3, confiscation of 15 Indian properties including the 3rd and 4th floor of Ceejay House (in Mumbai) having market value of about Rs 96 crore and six bank accounts having balance of Rs 1.9 crore. The ED has filed a money laundering case against Mirchi, who died at the age of 63 in London in 2013, his family and others last year after studying multiple Mumbai Police FIRs lodged against them.

The agency had alleged Mirchi "indirectly owned various properties in and around Mumbai".—PTI