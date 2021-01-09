Top
Tax sops for Covid hit Aviation Sector may come in Budget 2021

 The Hawk |  9 Jan 2021 10:46 AM GMT

New Delhi: The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its gold bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.

As per a statement from the Finance Ministry, for investors using the digit mode for subscription, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of gold.

Otherwise, issue price of the bond during the subscription period will be Rs 5,104 per gram.

In terms of an October 9, 2020, notification, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X) will open for the period January 11-15, 2021 with Settlement date January 19, 2021.

--IANS

Updated : 9 Jan 2021 10:46 AM GMT
Tags:    Tax sops   Covid hit Aviation Sector   Budget 2021   

