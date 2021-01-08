Tata Power to develop 110 MW solar project for in Kerala

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Tata Power has got a contract from Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL) to develop a 110-megawatt solar project.

The energy will be supplied to KSEBL under a power purchase agreement valid for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date.

The company won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in September last year. The project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of executing the power purchase agreement.

The plant is expected to generate about 274 million units of energy per year and will annually offset about 274 million kg of CO2.

With this, Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 4,032 MW of which 2,667 MW is operational and 1,365 MW under implementation (including 110 MW won under this letter of award).

"We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country's commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation," said CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha. (ANI)