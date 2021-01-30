Tata Motors launches limited-edition Tiago

Mumbai: Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday launched limited edition of its hatchback Tiago at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

As per the company, the launch commemorates the first anniversary of 'Tiago Refresh' and its success in the hatchback market.

Besides, the company informed that 'Tiago Limited Edition' will be available in manual transmission.

"Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all," said Vivek Srivatsa - Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

"Following the same, the product's BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment."

According to Srivatsa, more than 3.25 lakh customers have chosen Tiago till now.

"We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our 'New Forever' philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers."

—IANS