Surprising Things Renters Insurance Covers — And Leaves Out

Insurance is designed to offer peace of mind, but theres a reason your policy has all that fine print: You might not have the coverage you expect. Like any other insurance policy, renters insurance has exclusions, and knowing about them ahead of time can help you avoid unexpected bills in a disaster.

Just as important, though, is knowing what IS covered. All that fine print in your policy likely includes coverage you might not expect, which could save you money down the line.

COVERED: BELONGINGS OUTSIDE YOUR HOME

Most renters know insurance covers personal belongings within their home but may not realize their things are probably covered off-premises too, including when traveling. Barbara Madvin, an insurance agent at Gaspar Insurance Services, says vehicle break-ins are some of the most common insurance claims she sees for renters. While damage to the car itself is generally covered by your auto policy, your renters insurance pays for items stolen from the vehicle, as long as their value exceeds your deductible.

Your renters policy will also cover your belongings if you move them from your home to a storage unit, a friends house or anywhere else to protect them from a covered disaster. In the event of a wildfire or hurricane evacuation, this can be particularly valuable, according to Christine G. Barlow, a chartered property casualty underwriter. This coverage typically lasts 30 days.

COVERED: LIVING EXPENSES IF YOUR RENTAL IS UNINHABITABLE

While your home is undergoing repairs due to a fire or other covered disaster, your insurance company will usually pay for you to maintain your normal standard of living somewhere else.

A normal standard of living is broader than you might think. For instance, if you live in a rental home with a pool that you use every day, the carrier needs to put you someplace where you have access to a swimming pool, says Barlow, who is also managing editor at FC&S Expert Coverage Interpretation, a trade publication. If you have pets, your insurer should find you pet-friendly accommodations or board the animals where you normally would.—AP