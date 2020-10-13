'Sunfeast India Run As One' raises over Rs 3 crore

New Delhi: The 'Sunfeast India Run As One' movement, which was initiated by Procam International on August 15, has raised over Rs 3.12 crore through active participation in support of livelihoods affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The platform witnessed heartfelt support and encouragement from Indians and Indophiles across the world along with iconic global icons who joined hands in solidarity to raise funds in support of the lost livelihoods due to the pandemic.

'Sunfeast India Run As One' covered 4 lakh kms through the virtual running, as per an official media release.

Tiger Shroff, ambassador to the event, said, "By participating, you have brought back smiles on the faces of people in need and played a vital role in helping the nation recover from this pandemic. Your kindness will go a long way in supporting livelihoods. Thank you very much India for stepping up when it was needed the most."

Speaking of Fit India's association with 'Sunfeast India Run as One', Sandip Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India, said, "This initiative addressed the challenges of the pandemic in the best possible way by providing a platform wherein people could actively participate, work towards their fitness and commit to the cause of supporting the rehabilitation of those affected."

—IANS