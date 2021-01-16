St Botanica Introduces 'GO Range' for Hair Care - Launches India's First Purple Shampoo and Conditioner

New Delhi: Emmbros Overseas - one of the fastest-growing Indian companies in the Beauty and HPC (Health & Personal Care) segment - is delighted to introduce their premium all-new haircare range - GO Range under St Botanica. Enriched with potent naturally-derived ingredients, the perfect concoction of essential botanical extracts, the GO Range helps to re-bond and reinforce the hair surface giving the tresses a hit of natural goodness.

Curating a thoughtful combination of essential ingredients that work wonders for color-treated hair to retain its color and strength, St Botanica introduces 'GO Colored Purple Shampoo', India's first-ever one-of-its-kind Purple Shampoo. The ultimate premium go-to haircare collection consists of the absolute must-have for bleached hair - GO Purple Shampoo. It is created explicitly for bleached and blonde hair, is a formulation of Linseed Oil, Purple Mica, and Sunflower Oil that effectively helps in maintaining the color-treated hair in the long run.

On the launch and growing demand for cruelty-free vegan beauty products, Sahil Mehta - Director - Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, said, "At St Botanica, we believe in perfecting the art of Skin and Hair Care by using the endowment of Science to bring out the best from Nature and Natural Botanics. With GO Hair Care Range, St Botanica has introduced yet another innovative concept with botanically rich ingredients, sustainably sourced to curate natural formulations. The range consists of 9 different shampoos and conditioners for hair specific requirements and concerns, ideal for every hair type."

"Emmbros Overseas is a home-grown company offering an entire bouquet of 'Made in India' Beauty and Wellness brands. The growing demand for clean label, cruelty-free vegan beauty products has validated our thesis and we are already on a runway to become an Rs 100 crore company in the next few months," he further added.

Another significant hair fix the range offers is for curly hair with their first-of-its-kind GO Curls Shampoo - with a concoction of ultra-nourishing ingredients, GO Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a game-changer for the flaky scalp, best suited to treat dandruff and provide scalp-soothing solution while the inclusion of Ichthyol Pale helps protect the upper layer of the scalp, keeping it grim and dandruff free. St Botanica proudly introduces India's first-ever Hyaluronic acid-based shampoo - GO Smooth Shampoo, Hyaluronic Acid with its restorative properties and the goodness of essential oils, smoothens the hair follicles, tames the strands, and makes for the perfectly straight, flaunt-worthy silky smooth mane.

With yet another ideal mixture of ingredients in the GO Long Shampoo - formulated with a blend of caffeine and onion, to prevent hair breakage and brittleness and further stimulate healthy hair growth. Included in the range are the incredibly indulgent GO Anti-frizz, Go Volume, GO Strong and GO Anti-hair fall shampoos to treat the strands on a regular basis. The lightweight yet enriching conditioners for each variant prepares for crazy-soft and shiny texture to the tresses.

St Botanica's products are vegan, cruelty-free, and PETA-certified i.e. none of its ingredients, formulations, or finished products have been tested on animals. The products are also free from SLS, Paraben, Mineral Oil, and their formula is both dermatologically tested and FDA-approved.

Embracing the simplistic beauty packaging, the GO collection comes in impeccably packaged elegant tube bottles, each with its unique color scheme highlighting the eye-catching ingredients that depict the product's composition, adding to the natural flavor.

The entire range is available at St Botanica official website https://www.stbotanica.in

Emmbros Overseas has over 400 products across its 5 distinguished brands i.e. St.Botanica, Oriental Botanics, Man Arden, Mom & World, and MuscleXP. The products are retailed through their brand websites and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa among others.

