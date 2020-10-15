Sensex touches 41K; opens at 41,048.05 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Thursday breaching 41K level to open at 41,048.05 as brisk buying was witnessed in Materials, Telecom, Auto and utility stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too rose by 52 pts to 12,923.45.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 41,048.05 and 40,451.13 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 12,025.45 and 11,906.35 respectively.

The Mid Cap rose by 0.36 pc and Small Cap by 0.41 pc.

In 30 scrips, 14 advanced while 16 declined.

The gainers were Tata Steel by 1.89 pc to Rs 382.65, NTPC by 1.20 pc to Rs 80.05, Asian Paints by 1.14 pc to Rs 2095, ONGC by 1.12 pc to Rs 67.75 and Bajaj Finance by 0.79 pc to Rs 474.60.

The losers were Tech Mahindra by 2.28 pc to Rs 829.55, HCL Technologies by 1.47 pc to Rs 877, TCS by 1.46 pc to Rs 2768.85 and ITC by 1.16 pc to Rs 165.90.

