Top
Home > Economy & Business > Sensex hits 49,000 for the first time, IT stocks zoom

Sensex hits 49,000 for the first time, IT stocks zoom

 The Hawk |  11 Jan 2021 6:10 AM GMT

Sensex hits 49,000 for the first time, IT stocks zoom
X

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex crossed the 49,000-mark for the first time ever on Monday and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading above 14,400.

Healthy buying was witnesMumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex crossed the 49,000-mark for the first time ever on Monday and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading above 14,400.

Healthy buying was witnessed in the IT, telecom and FMCG stocks.

Around 9.34 am, Sensex was trading at 49,211.61, higher by 429.10 points or 0.88 per cent from its previous close of 48,782.51.

It opened at 49,252.31 and touched a high of 49,260.21 and a low of 49,015.22 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 14,460.55, higher by 113.30 points or 0.79 per cent from its previous close.sed in the IT, telecom and FMCG stocks.

Around 9.34 am, Sensex was trading at 49,211.61, higher by 429.10 points or 0.88 per cent from its previous close of 48,782.51.

It opened at 49,252.31 and touched a high of 49,260.21 and a low of 49,015.22 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 14,460.55, higher by 113.30 points or 0.79 per cent from its previous close.

—IANS

Updated : 11 Jan 2021 6:10 AM GMT
Tags:    Sensex   IT stocks   business news   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X