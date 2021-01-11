Sensex hits 49,000 for the first time, IT stocks zoom

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex crossed the 49,000-mark for the first time ever on Monday and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading above 14,400.

Healthy buying was witnessed in the IT, telecom and FMCG stocks.

Around 9.34 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,211.61, higher by 429.10 points or 0.88 per cent from its previous close of 48,782.51.

It opened at 49,252.31 and touched a high of 49,260.21 and a low of 49,015.22 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 14,460.55, higher by 113.30 points or 0.79 per cent from its previous close

—IANS