Sensex down 200 points down amid volatile trade

 The Hawk |  10 Feb 2021 5:40 AM GMT

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded amid volatility on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex losing over 200 points.

Selling pressure was witnessed in banking and IT stocks.

At 10.18 a.m., Sensex was trading at 51,124.54, lower by 204.54 points or 0.40 per cent from its previous close of 51,329.08.

It opened at 51,355.89 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 51,512.86 and a low of 51,112.73 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,055.25, lower by 54.05 points or 0.36 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance, while the major losers were IndusInd Bank, Titan Company and Tech Mahindra.

—IANS

Updated : 10 Feb 2021 5:40 AM GMT
Tags:    Sensex   business news   

The Hawk


