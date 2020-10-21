Sensex above 40,900; banking, finance stocks rise

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices gained on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex trading above 40,900 mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

At 10.42 a.m., Sensex was trading at 40,909.76, higher by 365.39 points or 0.90 per cent from the previous close of 40,544.37.

It opened at 40,767.14 and has so far touched an intra-high of 40,976.02 and a low of 40,757.27 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,995.50, higher by 98.70 points or 0.83 per cent from the previous close.

—IANS