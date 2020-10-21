Rupee logs 3rd straight decline, down 9 paise vs USD

Mumbai: The rupee continued its downward journey for the third straight session on Wednesday, down 9 paise at 73.58 against the US currency as state-run banks' dollar buying put pressure on the domestic unit.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit witnessed a highly volatile session. The local unit saw an intra-day high of 73.36 and a low of 73.62 against the American currency.

It finally closed at 73.58, registering a decline of 9 paise over its previous close of 73.49.

Public sector banks on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India purchased the greenback persistently around Rs 73.37/USD prompting bids from other banks including traders and oil importers, Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities, said.

The RBI is said to have intervened through state-run banks after dollar/rupee fell to Rs 73.36/USD on inflows into local stocks, he added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.29 per cent at 92.79.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.44 per cent to USD 42.54 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex closed 162.94 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 40,707.31, and the broader NSE Nifty ended 40.85 points or 0.34 per cent up at 11,937.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,108.48 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"Market sentiments are hinged on to the US fiscal stimulus negotiations. There is a potential for a stimulus bill but at the same time there is a lot of caution on the back of it," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said that "the election event volatility is yet to begin and the USD-INR spot is respecting the strong support of 73. Until it trades above that, prices will remain in between 73-73.60".

—PTI