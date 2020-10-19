Rupee ends weak against USD at 73.36

Mumbai: The Rupee on Monday eased marginally by two paise to close lower at 73.36 against the US Dollar on rising demand for US Dollars by bankers and importers, dealers at the Forex Market said.

The local unit that fell by four paise to 73.34 in opening trade, finished at 73.36, slipping by two paise

as compared to its previous close.

The Rupee fell owing to a firm Dollar against other world currencies amid strong equity market, dealers added.

The rupee registered the intra days high and low at 73.43 and 73.33 respectively, he added.

—UNI