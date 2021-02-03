RLDA opens RFQ bids for redeveloping New Delhi Railway station

New Delhi: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has opened request for qualification (RFQ) bids for redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station in which nine international and national companies have participated, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the RLDA has received overwhelming response from national and international players as nine leading companies -- Arabian Construction Company, Adani Railways Transport Ltd, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding (DIFC) Pvt Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pte Ltd, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, GMR Highways Ltd, Omaxe Limited and Elpis Ventures Pvt Ltd -- participated in the RFQ.

The official said that these companies will now undergo technical evaluation.

In the next stage, the RLDA will float the Request for Proposal (RFP) for selected participants who qualify in the technical process.

The development follows the pre-bid meetings and virtual roadshows that apprised the stakeholders of various developments and elicited feedback on the project.

The New Delhi Railway Station Redevelopment is a flagship project of the RLDA, and the first to be undertaken on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi-NCR. It will incur capital expenditure at around $680 million and will be developed on a DBFOT model. The project offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including from real estate rights and is slated to be completed in around four years. The concession period is for 60 years.

RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said: "The redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station is our flagship project that will stimulate economic development of NCR."

"The project will be instrumental in augmenting the local economy, generating employment opportunities and boosting the tourism potential of Delhi-NCR, ensuring Inclusive Development for Aspirational India," he said.

The Master Plan area is approximately 120 hectares, out of which 88 hectares is being planned in Phase 1 of the Project. The RLDA is the approving authority for the Master Plan. Further, to expedite the approvals and clearances, an apex committee under the chairmanship of Delhi Lt Governor has been constituted. The project involves development of around 12 lakh square metres of built up area as a result of higher FSI permitted under the TOD policy.

The project has two distinct components -- first station component- the new terminal building, along with amenities, railway offices, railway quarters and ancillary railway works and the second one of station estate, which has retail spaces adjoining the station, commercial office space, hotels and residential space.

The RLDA said that the station will be equipped with new-age amenities such as dome-shaped terminal buildings with arrival and departure at concourse level, two Multi-Modal Transport Hubs (MMTH) on each side of the station, a 40-floor high-rise twin towers (with hotel/offices and retail at podium) and pedestrian boulevard with high street shopping.

