Reliance Jio's Q2 net profit logs near 3-fold jump

Mumbai: Telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a near three-fold rise in its standalone net profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 2,844 crore.

During the same period of last year, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 990 crore.

Jio's revenue from operations during the period under review rose 33 per cent to Rs 17,481 crore.

Its total income for the second quarter of FY21 stood at Rs 17,678 crore, against Rs 13,157 crore earned during the corresponding period of the last financial year.—IANS