Rajesh Exports bags Rs 1,352 cr order from Germany

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Rajesh Exports, the world's largest manufacturer of gold products, has bagged its first major prestigious order post-Covid outbreak worth Rs 1,352 crore of a designer range of gold jewellery from Germany.

It is to be completed by March 31. Till recently, international passenger flights were not operating normally due to which there was a constraint in shipping the goods. Now the company has started accepting orders.

Rajesh Exports will execute the order from its own manufacturing facilities which are the world's largest gold manufacturing facilities.

These facilities have an annual processing capacity of 250 tonnes of jewellery and gold products. "The company is confident of executing this order well within the timeframe on the back of its expertise, skilled craftsmen, artisans, and exceptionally-strong backward integrated infrastructure," it said.

Chairman Rajesh Mehta said the current economic situation is appearing encouraging and the company has resumed normal activities. "I am quite confident that we will be able to post impressive topline and bottomline in the ensuing quarters."

Rajesh Exports Ltd is a zero debt company with an annual sales of Rs 1.95 lakh crore (about 27 billion dollars) on a consolidated basis in FY20.

It processes 35 per cent of gold produced in the world and is the only company with a presence across the value chain from gold mining to its own retail brand. (ANI)